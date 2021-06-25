I am sitting in the waiting room at the internists with an older lady. The door of the doctor’s office opens and an elderly woman shuffles out, with a stack of papers on her walker. She heads for the counter. My fellow patient turns out to know her.

“Hello, how are you?” she asks.

“Oh, that’s right,” is the reply. “I’ll get some extra poison and then I’ll be fine again.”

