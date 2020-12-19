Highlights: Babulal Marandi’s younger sister Masuni Devi met after nearly seven years

Depression victim Masuni Devi left home quietly in 2012

Reached Rajasthan wandering away from family

Younger brother Nunulal Marandi and his son Suleman arrive to bring sister from Bharatpur

Ravi Sinha, Ranchi

By the year 2020, the good news was conveyed to Babulal Marandi, former Chief Minister and leader of BJP Legislature Party. Her sister, who has been separated for seven years, has been reunited with the family on Sunday. According to the information, Babulal Marandi’s younger sister Masuni Devi was suffering from depression and mental illness since 2000. She was undergoing treatment in Ranchi, meanwhile, in 2012 she left the house quietly and wandered away from the family to Rajasthan.

Masuni Devi suddenly went home in 2012 due to depression

Meanwhile, while wandering in Khohadig in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, he was brought to the ‘Apna Ghar’ ashram in May 2018. Where she became healthy after treatment. He told that she is the sister of Babulal Marandi. The founder of Apna Ghar Ashram, BM Bhardwaj, informed Babulal Marandi about this. After which Babulal Marandi’s younger brother Nunulal Marandi and his son Suleman went to Bharatpur and are returning with Masuni Devi.

Also read: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will lecture in Harvard, Education Minister will give 11th exam in new year

Rajasthan had reached wandering

Masuni Devi was married only in Tisri block of Giridih. Her husband is a farmer. They have 3 sons and 2 daughters. Everyone had given up hope of meeting him again, but when the information was given by the Ashram Secretary Bhudev Sharma to the family, happiness has returned to the house once again.

Mumbai woman makes serious allegations against Hemant Soren, BJP demands Jharkhand CM’s resignation, demands CBI inquiry

Now sister of former CM Babulal Marandi returning home

The recuperated Masuni Devi told that she wandered the streets for many years, during which someone left her by bringing her ashram. Her mental condition was not well, but now she has recovered completely after eating treatment and medicine. She is currently taking medicines on the advice of doctors.