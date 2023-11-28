Last year I met Masaki, a young Japanese man who was walking the Camino de Santiago, in a Galician hotel at breakfast time. “I’m not doing it out of religious belief,” he clarified, “I’ve finished my studies and I’m looking for a job. In my country, companies highly value this type of thing, and this pilgrimage gives you points when it comes to being chosen for a good position.” For some time now, the most competitive companies have not only looked at the academic degrees or master’s degrees of their potential employees; but they also look at those skills that are not taught in universities, but that can be decisive in closing a business, attracting a new client or leaving the audience with their mouths open after a good presentation. They are the calls soft skills or soft skills, among which are ease of communication, adaptability, critical thinking, creativity, emotional intelligence, the ability to work as a team, motivation, problem solving or empathy, among others.

Companies like Google have been pioneers in choosing their candidates for more than just their titles; since the attitude, baptized in the company with the term googleness, is as important as studies. Have googleness It is not marked by diplomas, work experience or the languages ​​spoken; not even for skills. It’s a mix of all that plus values ​​and personality; and, sometimes, it can have a lot to do with playing a sport, having been around the world, knowing how to play the saxophone, walking dogs as a volunteer at the municipal kennel or working on Sundays in the urban garden of a neighborhood community.

Soft skills, also called transversal competencies, gain new strength in the era of artificial intelligence (AI), because they still resist technology, although it tries to imitate them, and because they are more difficult to learn. “Even the clumsiest can end up handling an application, but many soft skills, As with creativity, you either have them out of the box or you don’t,” says Jimmy Naraine, who studied International Business and Administration at Aston Business School in Birmingham (United Kingdom), and teaches courses on corporate training and leadership for Udemy. leading learning platform on-line. “The problem with these skills,” Naraine continues, “is that technology often prevents us from training them. We lose them and we have to learn them again.” Not in vain, the courses most in demand from this teacher are those that deal with public speaking or improving self-confidence, resilience and leadership.

Soft skills gain new strength in the era of artificial intelligence, because they still resist technology and because they are more difficult to learn. skynesher (Getty Images)

In May and June of this year, it was carried out a study carried out within the MEGASKILLS project to know the opinion of a hundred European companies on the soft skills, their value in organizations and which ones they consider most important. The Foundation took part in the preparation of this survey GECON.es and European Entrepreneurs CEA-PME. The work revealed that the soft skills most in demand by companies are, in this order: time management, problem solving, motivation, teamwork/collaboration, critical thinking, adaptability and communication. Although it must be taken into account that the order of this list varies, depending on the sector in which the organization works (education, technology, manufacturing, services). It is also striking that an overwhelming 89.9% of the companies consulted indicate that they are aware of the need to have professionals who have soft skills keys, although the proportion that has these skills in their squads is now lower, 71.1%.

AI will change the meaning of the word work

The enormous change in the labor market and work will not come in the form of an earthquake, but rather like a tide that rises, without rest, and that floods everything. “AI uses models with billions of parameters and is capable of imitating something as complex as human language,” says Enrique Dans, professor of Innovation at IE University (Madrid), as well as a writer, “so many professions that have to do with language can be threatened or modified. In South Korea, however, where low-skilled labor is scarce, AI has focused heavily on robotics, and there are already waiter or shop assistant robots, which perform less creative tasks.”

What almost all labor experts agree on is that artificial intelligence has not only come to erase certain jobs, but will create others and, without a doubt, will change the way of working and leadership. “I think, for example, of all that enormous amount of information that will come to us from everywhere and the need for someone to verify its authenticity or its sources,” emphasizes economist Ernesto Poveda. “Because the immediacy of the action, in a world in which decisions must be made against the clock, will clash with the need to verify information, under penalty of the feared legal consequences. But once again, technology goes much faster than regulations,” he continues. “In my opinion, the most valued skill in these times is, without a doubt, adaptability. We will have to know how to adapt to the thousands of changes that we are going to have in the way we work and in our relationship with co-workers, since everything will be more transversal and more coordinated between the different departments. Decisions will have to be made more in groups and this will also affect management and leadership,” predicts Poveda.

If it is true that soft skills are beginning to be increasingly in demand, interest in them varies depending on the geographies. “The US, Dubai, the Arab Emirates and Mexico, as a country that stands out in Latin America, are the markets most aware of the importance of soft skills”says Jimmy Naraine. The explanation for this variability comes from Enrique Dans: “It is the pendulum rule. Until now we were very interested in technological profiles; But as more and more people now master technology and, furthermore, it changes at lightning speed (what you know today is obsolete tomorrow), organizations are beginning to be interested in more durable skills, but unevenly. In markets like the United States, where there is a lot of job offer, soft skills they become differential. Spain, however, is a market with a high demand for jobs, and these skills are not taken into account as much. We continue to be a country of services, with a rather archaic way of running companies. Talent is not valued as much, that is why young people with some ambition go abroad where, in addition, they pay better.”

New resumes for new job skills

At this point a question arises, how to evaluate the soft skills of a potential candidate for a position? According to Vicente Gómez, managing partner of g2Talentum, a human resources company dedicated to precision and quality selection processes, it is not easy. “We don’t have much faith in tests, we are more oriented towards conducting competency interviews, we ask about experiences they have had and how they have managed them, or we present cases to them and ask them to solve them,” he explains.

Job interviews are increasingly oriented towards asking competency questions, about experiences that candidates have had and how they have managed them, or they are presented with practical cases that they are asked to solve. vgajic (Getty Images)

Gómez does not only talk about soft skills, but also about values, something that they always take into account in selection interviews; especially if they are for positions that involve communication (whether internal or external), implementation of transversal projects, negotiation, commercial profiles, business development or project management. “Values ​​are the concepts that are important to a person, as an individual. For example, if one is more oriented towards oneself or towards the company or project. Respect or honesty would be other values ​​to take into account,” he says.

Many resumes are also beginning to adapt to this new reality, emphasizing those innate abilities that were previously reduced to a paragraph at the end, generally cheesy and tired, that read something like: “I consider myself a very self-demanding and responsible person, with a great capacity for teamwork and learning.” “A new way to make a resume,” Gómez details, “is to put after the personal data, and before the titles and work experience, a personal description in which the most relevant skills and competencies are revealed.”

In an increasingly technological and digital world, everything that refers to our human dimension is emerging as desirable. “There is something, apart from skills and qualifications, that is not quantifiable and that is tremendously attractive to us,” says Jimmy Naraine. “That’s why a lot of business is done outside of the workplace, on trips, at events, at parties. And I think we could call that humanity.”