Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/30/2023 – 21:00

The increase in the perception of fiscal risk once again took over the domestic exchange market on the afternoon of this Monday, 30th. Against the wave of global weakening of the North American currency, the spot dollar ended the day at a high of 0. 67%, quoted at R$5.0469, with a maximum of R$5.0597. As a result, the currency began to appreciate slightly (0.40%) in October.

In the morning, the dollar even experienced a firm drop and dropped to a low of R$4.9730, amid the appetite for emerging currencies and the appreciation of iron ore prices in China.

The turnaround took place in the early afternoon as investors assimilated statements by Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, on fiscal policy. On Friday, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that the government “will hardly reach target zero”, as it does not intend to “make cuts in investments and works” – which was seen as an implicit abandonment of the established objective in the new fiscal framework, in addition to a sign of Haddad’s discredit in the Planalto.

Traders noticed greater buying pressure in the futures market in the afternoon, with investors accelerating the rollover of positions on the eve of the formation of the last Ptax of November. The foreign exchange manager at Treviso Corretora, Reginaldo Galhardo, highlights that uncertainties in the fiscal field increased the demand for protection (hedge), in a shorter week, due to the November 1st holiday, and marked by “super Wednesday”, with monetary policy decision here and in the United States.

“It’s an extremely short and busy week. And Haddad’s speech today, instead of reassuring, raised even more doubts. Everyone is paying attention to the movement at the top of the government for fear that the fiscal target will not be achieved”, says Galhardo, for whom investors, at first, even gave the benefit of the doubt to the government on the issue of the fiscal framework and of tax reform.

After meeting with Lula, Haddad said that there is, on the part of the president, “no lack of commitment to the fiscal target”. The minister warned of revenue losses due to previous decisions by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and Congress. Haddad said that the president “found problems with previous decisions that must be reformed or remedied”, and that was the “meaning of Lula’s warning about the 2024 fiscal target”.

Asked if the goal of zero deficit in 2024 is still in place, Haddad said: “‘My goal’ is maintained.”

According to analysts, Haddad’s speeches and posture, who appeared irritated by questions from journalists, were disappointing. There was an expectation that the minister could categorically reaffirm the pursuit of the zero deficit target and claim that Lula had been misinterpreted in his statements on Friday. The reading is that Haddad is losing his arm with the political wing of the Planalto, which puts the economic team’s plans at risk.

“Haddad tried to calm the market after the stress caused by Lula’s statements on Friday, but was unsuccessful. Haddad reaffirmed the government’s fiscal commitment, but not the zero target for 2024”, says operator Gabriel Mota, from Manchester Investimentos. “We saw exchange rates and interest rates rise today due to the local scenario. It’s a much more internal issue, linked to fiscal policy.”

Abroad, the DXY index – which measures the behavior of the dollar against six strong currencies – operated in a steady decline and flirted with breaking the line of 106,000 points at its minimum (106,063 points). The dollar also fell compared to most emerging currencies and commodity exporting countries. Despite the beginning of the ground invasion of the Gaza Strip by Israeli troops, there was no worsening of geopolitical tensions in the region, with the possible entry of new actors directly into the conflict. Oil prices collapsed, with the Brent contract for January closing down 3.19%, at US$86.35 a barrel.