Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/07/2024 – 18:39

The Civil Police of Goiás arrested four people last Thursday, the 4th, suspected of fraud and criminal association for carrying out scams in bank branches. The crime consisted of trying to access the Continuous Benefit Payment (BPC) through falsified documents, according to the investigations.

The arrests were made in flagrante delicto, in the city of Orizona (about 140 km from Goiânia). Among those detained are two elderly women, aged 66 and 78, and a couple – a woman aged 40 and a man aged 25 – all from Trindade, a metropolitan region of the capital.

According to the State Civil Police, the group was detained after the 66-year-old woman went to a bank in the city to withdraw her BPC. When she presented her documents – identity card, work card and guide from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) – the bank employees suspected the possibility of a scam and called the police.

The woman was approached by the agents as she was getting into a car occupied by the other suspects. Other false documents and R$4,469 in cash were found and seized from the four.

According to the Civil Police, R$2,824 of this amount had been withdrawn moments before the arrest, by the 78-year-old woman, at a bank branch in the city of Urutaí, where the woman had allegedly carried out the same scam to receive the amount.

“The group had been in Orizona for about a week trying to carry out the same scam, and were already known at the bank,” the police said in a statement. “Those involved were arrested for fraud and criminal association,” it added.

The Continuous Benefit Payment, known by the acronym BPC, is a benefit provided for in the Organic Law of Social Assistance (Loas) in the amount of a minimum wage, available to elderly people over 65 years of age or individuals with disabilities of all ages, who face challenges in independently ensuring their own sustenance.