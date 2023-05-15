Goiás defeated the leader Botafogo, on the night of this Sunday (14) at the Serrinha stadium, to leave the Z4 (relegation zone) of the Brazilian Championship. After the triumph, Esmeraldino reached the 15th position of the classification with 6 points. Glorioso, on the other hand, remains at the top of the standings even with the setback, but now with only 1 point ahead of vice-leader Palmeiras, who was 1-1 with Bragantino last Saturday.

100% Goiás! Esmeraldino overthrows the only team that had won them all so far… Too well, @goiasoficial! pic.twitter.com/qG7gvrAXYg — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) May 14, 2023

Despite playing as a visitor, Botafogo took the lead thanks to a goal by Tiquinho Soares in the 32nd minute of the first half. With this goal, the striker remains in the lead of the Brazilian artillery, now with a total of six.

However, Goiás did not give up and managed to come back, with goals from Bruno Melo, in the 51st minute of the initial stage, and by Maguinho, in the 11th minute of the second half.

tie in classic

Corinthians drew 1-1 with São Paulo. With this result, Timão maintained its invincibility playing in its arena in Itaquera against Tricolor. Equality took the Parque São Jorge team to Z4, where it occupies the 17th position with 5 points.

Tricolor, which occupies the 10th position with 9 points, opened the scoring in the match with the Uruguayan Michel Araújo, after a beautiful collective plot in the 14th minute of the first half. However, just before the break, Corinthians tied with a goal from a penalty kick by Róger Guedes.

Other results:

Vasco 0 x 1 Santos

Grêmio 0 x 0 Fortaleza

Athletico-PR 3 x 2 Coritiba

America-MG 0 x 4 Cruzeiro