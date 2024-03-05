Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/05/2024 – 22:55

A bet from Goiânia hit six tens of the 2,696 Mega-Sena contest. After almost two hours of delay due to operational problemsthe draw was held on Tuesday night (05), at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo.

The premium to be paid is R$206.4 million.

The dozens drawn were 04 -13 – 18 – 39 -55 – 59

The corner had 287 winners and each one will receive R$39,392.16. The 16,669 correct guesses on the court will have a prize of R$968.91.

Bets for the next contest, to be held on Thursday (7), can be placed until 7pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa across the country or online. The estimated prize is R$3.5 million.

The simple game, with six numbers marked, costs R$5.