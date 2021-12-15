Yesterday we revealed the first official poster of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the next great film in the franchise that will be hitting the big screen sometime in 2022. There are still many things we do not know about this film, but it seems that Gohan could star in an important fight.

We say this because according to a new text published on the official website of Dragon ball, you can read the following:

“Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 are seen posing as their capes fly through the air. Also, we have new original characters and we will have to wait a little longer to meet them, no matter how strong they are. Wearing his uniform and who stars in the poster we have Gohan, who is getting ready for the fight of his life with Piccolo, Goku, Vegeta and Pan. “

Of course, its authors were not going to give us more details about it, but everything seems to indicate that, as happened in DBS: Broly, the Z Warriors They will have an epic fight that fans will remember for many years to come.

Editor’s note: The truth would be incredible to have that Gohan from Dragon Ball Z back. His participation in Dragon Ball Super left much to be desired, and who was once the strongest warrior on Earth, he ended up becoming one of the many.

Via: ComicBook