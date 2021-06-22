Gohan certainly disappointed in the early days of Dragon ball super, but once he regained his touch thanks to his arduous training with Piccolo, the son of Goku demonstrated his skills again during the Tournament of Power. If it was he who had reached the Ultra instinct instead of Goku, the battle would surely have ended very differently.

Even if Gohan He held out for quite some time in the fight, eventually being defeated. Although at some point he became more powerful than Goku, was never able to reach the Ultra instinct, but thanks to this illustration he has finally succeeded.

The illustration in question was created by the digital artist Seven Sign Art, who has previously made other sketches of the work of Akira Toriyama.

Via: Seven Sign Art