A franchise that’s still going strong

It is undeniable that dragon ball continues to be a huge media phenomenon in many parts of the world. The story of Goku and their different confrontations have remained in the hearts of thousands of fans for more than 30 years. That is why we have often seen her in different and varied tributes.

Whether in cosplay or with fanarts that imagine their characters in environments that we would not have thought of, there are works that leave us impressed. This was the case of a recent one, which introduces us to trunks Y Gohan as if they were characters from the beloved video game saga final-fantasy.

Dragon Ball and Final Fantasy: a combination that turned out great

We could argue that final-fantasy is a franchise almost as well known as dragon ball so a union between the two sounds good. Thankfully we no longer have to imagine what such a collaboration would look like thanks to a talented artist who combined the best of both worlds.

hicham Habchi is a character designer who has worked for RiotGames. in your account ArtStation shares some of his incredible drawings that often take characters from popular culture as subjects. One of the most recent of him gives us Gohan Y trunks from dragon ball but as if they were characters from final-fantasy.

The influence of the seventh and eighth installments of final-fantasy in these drawings. Both characters from dragon ball they look like they could easily fit into any of those games. Above all trunkswho looks like a lost brother of cloudstrife. Without a doubt, it is a remarkable work that took into consideration elements of both franchises and combined them very well.

If you liked the work of hicham Habchi you might want to take a look at their digital gallery. Although he has done little about dragon ball, the rest of his pieces are pretty impressive on their own. We must not lose sight of it as it could give us other amazing combinations in the future. What did you think of his fanart?

