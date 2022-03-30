The platform continues to celebrate its Spring Festival with surprises like Thea 2: The Shattering for all users.

Just a few days ago, GOG began its Spring Festival with pleasant news for its community, such as discounts on more than 4,000 games and surprises like the one we bring you today. And it is that the platform has already opened the possibility of downloading Thea 2: The Shattering completely freealthough it should be noted that this opportunity will only be active until the next April 1st.

We can claim the game on GOG until Friday April 1To claim this title, you just have to visit GOG’s website. Here, in addition to seeing all the offers of your last event, you can also click on Thea 2: The Shattering and add it to your libraries. In this way, GOG gives us the opportunity to try a title whose premise fits surprisingly well with its assorted mechanics.

And it is that Thea 2: The Shattering is not a common strategy game, since it mixes different ideas to guarantee a different and unique experience. Taking the role of a slavic deitywe will have to control a group of believers in some games that stand out for their turn-based battlestints of survivalbrushstrokes of RPG and various aspects related to letters.

In this way, GOG proves that we can welcome spring together with discounts, give and ultimately a lot fun between video games. Of course, the latest financial results of GOG have not been as positive as CD Projekt expected, and that is why they have announced some changes with which they will return the platform to the path of success.