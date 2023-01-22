The announcement this morning: “I’m sorry I’m not in the race, but the season goal is the Meribel races. We will see you in France”
Sofia Goggia will not start the super-G in Cortina, scheduled for 11.30 on the Olympia delle Tofane. The first communication, released at dawn by the Fisi, speaks of a “slight soreness in the right knee – the one affected in the fall last Saturday in super-G in St. Anton, while last year in Cortina he hurt his left -. Sofia has decided, in agreement with the Fisi Medical Commission, not to start today’s race as a precaution, in view of the French World Championships which will begin on February 6th”. “I’m sorry not to be competing on one of the tracks I love most and in front of so many fans who came all the way to Cortina to cheer on our team-said the blue-. But we must bear in mind that the seasonal objective is represented by the Meribel races scheduled in two weeks’ time and we will have to present ourselves in the best conditions. We’ll see you in France.”
The slip
—
In yesterday’s descent the Bergamo rider had fallen at the height of the Rumerlo and had slipped away: so scared, but she got up, reached the finish line on skis and reassured her about her condition, speaking of a manageable “bump on bump” and confirming the presence at the start of today’s super-G. In the evening, the athlete did not show up for the bib draw. From what she transpires, the stop was assumed last night, but Sofia wanted to wait for the awakening to understand her conditions and her sensations. A few days ago you had told that in the morning before the super-G in St. Anton, where she had then fallen, she had had “bad sensations” and had forced herself to compete, when she instead should have given up.
