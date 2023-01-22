Sofia Goggia will not start the super-G in Cortina, scheduled for 11.30 on the Olympia delle Tofane. The first communication, released at dawn by the Fisi, speaks of a “slight soreness in the right knee – the one affected in the fall last Saturday in super-G in St. Anton, while last year in Cortina he hurt his left -. Sofia has decided, in agreement with the Fisi Medical Commission, not to start today’s race as a precaution, in view of the French World Championships which will begin on February 6th”. “I’m sorry not to be competing on one of the tracks I love most and in front of so many fans who came all the way to Cortina to cheer on our team-said the blue-. But we must bear in mind that the seasonal objective is represented by the Meribel races scheduled in two weeks’ time and we will have to present ourselves in the best conditions. We’ll see you in France.”