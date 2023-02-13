A couple of years ago one of the most successful movies of dragonballthat was just the one super broly, same in which we saw new canon elements for the Japanese franchise. And it is that for the first time this character is taken into account within the story, since previously it did not exist because he appeared in three films of the Z saga.

On the tape we saw that the Saiyan of great powers faced off against Vegeta and Gokuonly that they had to merge to be gogeta, element that also happens to be canon. And while it is known that they won, it seems that now they are having a rematch by the anime of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, only now there is a new detail.

Gogeta vs. Broly – DBS Broly | SDBH Anime (side by side) pic.twitter.com/Squlnkiy5L —Hype (@DbsHype) February 12, 2023

In the video shared on Twitterit can be seen that the transformation of gogeta reached a much higher level, since they reached Super Saiyan phase 4, something that obviously removes it from the canon for being from the anime of GT. However, the outcome of the combat is well drawn and very inspired by the movie, since many movements look similar.

The franchise of dragonball It is currently stronger than ever, since new super mangas continue to come out, despite the fact that the anime does not want to continue contributing more arcs. For its part, a few months ago the film of Super herowhich returned glory to forgotten characters such as Gohan and even the same Piccolo.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: These transformations are the best that the saga has contributed, in fact, another type of fusion with the earrings of the great Kaiosama seems much better to me. Vegito is not that convincing compared to Gogeta.