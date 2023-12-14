They began GOG winter saleswhich this year too offer a varied range of offers, to be precise over 6,000 games in total, with discounts of up to 90%. There is also no shortage of gifts from the platform, which this year will offer 5 free games.
You can reach the dedicated page with all the GOG offers a this address. While below we have compiled a list of some of the most interesting promotions of the moment:
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty at 25.49 euros, 15% discount
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition at 53.59 euros, 33% discount
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for 12.56 euros, 75% discount
Fallout 4 GOTY for 10 euros, 75% discount
Psychonauts 2 for 11.99 euros, 80% discount
Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition at 13.50 euros, 70% discount
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at 12.56 euros, 75% discount
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition at 16.54 euros, 67% discount
Yakuza Complete Series at 27.99 euros, 75% discount
Uncharted Collection: Legacy of Thieves at 25.05 euros, 50% discount
Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager is free, but only for a short time
The first of the 5 free games that will be offered by GOG is already available and we have already reported it on our pages. It's about Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager, a title that mixes dugeon management mechanics with roguelike elements. Which will be redeemable for free until 3pm Italian time on 15 December 2023.
The four more free games instead they will be revealed in the coming weeks, but rest assured that we will promptly report them on our pages. After all, you certainly can't say no to free games.
