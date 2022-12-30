Also GOGthe digital store of CD Projectposted his 2022 reportincluding new features, changes in trade policies and a greater focus on classic games.

The report highlights the most important news that occurred to him during the past year in chronological order. Let’s see them briefly:

The new catalog was launched at the beginning of 2022, with the possibility of carrying out more in-depth personalized searches and that of sorting games by price, launch date, genre and tag. At the same time it has also been improved GOG Galaxythe GOG client, made more dynamic.

Again with a view to a reorganization of the contents, the focus on classic games has been increased, which marked a bit of a return to the origins for GOG, with the addition of new titles and a catalog called “Good Old Games“, dedicated precisely to historical titles.

Later in the year the GOG blogwith articles on old games, including developer interviews, thought articles on the world of video games and much more.

Finally, the integration of Opencritic in the game cards, so as to immediately show the evaluations of the critics of the same.

Also worthy of mention is the controversy over the sale of some DRM-enabled games in the store (GOG’s philosophy is to sell all DRM-free titles), which has led GOG to specify that this is an inevitable concession for some multiplayer games.

Overall, it’s been a very busy year for the store. We’ll see if 2023 will be on the same level.