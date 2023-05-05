The digital delivery shop GOGowned by CD Projekt, shared i numbers facts in 2022talking about a good growth in the number of users and profits of 1.2 million dollars.

More precisely, the active users of all GOG services grew by 11%, while the user base by 18%. Users of Galaxy, the shop client, remained stable.

As mentioned, i net profits they were $1.2 million, in line with 2021 but lower than 2020. GOG explained that it has returned to regular, pre-pandemic growth. The almost double figure of 2020 is also explained by the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. For 2022, the blocking of the sale of games in Russia and Belarus must also be considered.

GOG numbers of 2022

Speaking of markets, 53% of GOG sales are made in Europe, 37% in the USA, 4% in Asia and another 4% in Australia and New Zealand. The remaining 2% in the rest of the world.

Speaking of quantity of games, GOG has a total of more than 7,700 titles in its catalog, 684 of which were added in 2022.





GOG has a rich catalog of games

Of these, 1,400 are classic games, of which more than 500 are Good Old Games. In total there are 50 classics available exclusively on GOG. The genre most loved by the GOG community is that of RPGsfollowed by action games and strategy games.

Talking about gifts, i.e. full games and extra content packs offered by the store on several occasions, GOG has distributed more than 21.9 million. Overall customer satisfaction is 90.7% with only 1.8% of purchases having been refunded and more than 201,500 support requests having been resolved.