GOG has launched a round of sales dedicated to none other than the numerous titles with content erotic or pornographic of its catalogue. The times when the CD Projekt store opposed the Steam balances by stating that they would never organize them because they didn’t want to make video games lose value seem long gone. Now he organizes them with great regularity.

It’s all a matter of perspective

Of course the NSFW sales are dedicated to people of legal age, considering that they are defined as the hottest event ever. While you’re there waiting for Starfield or Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you can indulge in titles such as My Cat Girl Lover, which costs only €1.99, Memoirs of a Battle Brothel, which can be purchased for €10.99 or Being a DIK: Season 1 & 2 + Acting Lessons, a collection based on the works of Proust which costs only €26.09.

GOG’s NSFW Sale

Surely by browsing the list of games on sale you will find something to your taste, considering that among the titles present there are also classics such as Lula: The Sexy Empire and Biing!: Sex, Intrigue and Scalpels, or very famous more modern titles such as House Party or Succubus.