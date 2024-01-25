GOG kicked off today the new year salesproposing a very vast con over 4,600 games with discounts of up to 90% on the list price.

As previously reported, on the occasion of the new promotions GOG has thought of give a series of games as a gift. The first is Mordheim: City of the Damned.

Just to mention some of the offers currently active, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty it is on offer at 25.49 euros, 15% off the standard price, while you can add the Ultimate Edition to your library, which includes the base game and expansion, at 53.59 euros, saving 33% on the total.

Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition instead it is offered at 12.56 euros, in view of the launch of Horizon Forbidden West on PC at the end of March. The Fallout series is also on sale, with the fourth chapter for example offered for a flat 10 euros in the Game of the Year Edition version, which includes all the expansions.