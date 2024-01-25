GOG kicked off today the new year salesproposing a very vast con over 4,600 games with discounts of up to 90% on the list price.
As previously reported, on the occasion of the new promotions GOG has thought of give a series of games as a gift. The first is Mordheim: City of the Damned.
Just to mention some of the offers currently active, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty it is on offer at 25.49 euros, 15% off the standard price, while you can add the Ultimate Edition to your library, which includes the base game and expansion, at 53.59 euros, saving 33% on the total.
Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition instead it is offered at 12.56 euros, in view of the launch of Horizon Forbidden West on PC at the end of March. The Fallout series is also on sale, with the fourth chapter for example offered for a flat 10 euros in the Game of the Year Edition version, which includes all the expansions.
Some of the most inviting offers
GOG New Year Sale will be available until February 5, 2024, so if there is some game that interests you we suggest you don't wait too long to make it yours. TO this address you will find the complete list of offers, while below, as per tradition, we point out some of the most appetizing ones in evidence.
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for 53.59 euros, 33% discount
-
Fallout 4 Goty for 10 euros, 75% discount
-
Days Gone at 12.56 euros, 75% discount
-
A Plague Tale: Requiem at 22.49 euros, 55% discount
-
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at 12.56 euros, 75% discount
-
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for 12.56 euros, 75% discount
-
Alien Isolation Collection at 12.56 euros, 75% discount
-
Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition at 6.66 euros, 67% discount
-
The Elder Scrolls 5: Anniversary Edition at 16.54 euros, 67% discount
-
Amnesia: Rebirth for 2.89 euros, 90% discount
-
Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition for 8 euros, 80% discount
-
System Shock at 26.08 euros, 35% discount
-
Dysco Elysium The Final Cut at 10 euros, 75% discount
#GOG #year #sales #kick #games #sale
Leave a Reply