If there is another security in addition to the presence of the seasonal sales of GOG and Black Friday are the free games for pc that the platform distributes regularly in conjunction with these events, in this case with Narita Boy which can be downloaded freely by anyone with an account for the store.

To redeem Narita Boy for free, just head to this address and click “go to giveaway” to get the game for free and add it to your library.

Obviously, in order to redeem the title it is necessary to have a GOG account, which can in any case be registered at no cost. There is still another day to get the gift, so try not to delay too long.

Meanwhile, Black Friday sales continue on the site on a huge amount of games in the catalog, ranging from classics to the latest PC releases.

Narita Boy is a 2D action-adventure with splendid pixel art graphics, which recalls the 80s from many points of view both as regards the video games themselves and the culture in general of the time, as well as obviously the graphic styles and visual effects.

It is also difficult to find a reference genre in which to limit it, given that it is a game divided into levels that presents different situations. As illustrated in our review of Narita Boy, it is above all a journey for visual suggestions that does not offer very big news on the gameplay front but which is still enjoyable as a particular tribute to the 80s.