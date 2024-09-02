As you may know, for the return to school GOG has launched a sale that also includes some free gamesLast week we were able to redeem Tropico 4, while now it’s the turn of the point and click adventure Once Upon a Jester by Bonte Avondcharacterized by a visual style of a children’s illustrated book and a light and fun tone.
How can you refuse such a tempting offer? It’s also a great title, according to what we wrote in our review. So get ready to experience The Adventures of Jester and Soktwo petty thieves who exploit the activity of improvised theater actors to commit thefts and make ends meet. When Princess Cristina announces a competition whose prize is to organize a show at the palace, our heroes don’t think twice about attempting the feat, so as to try to steal the king’s diamond, a gem of unspeakable value that would make them filthy rich.
How to redeem the game
The way to redeem Once Upon a Jester from GOG is always the same: go on the main page of the shop and scroll down to find the game banner (it is clearly visible). Once you have found it, click on the green button that allows you to automatically add it to your account. You do not need to do anything else.
If you want more details, it says “Add to library” above and is usually located on the right. Of course, to add the game to your GOG library, you must be connected to the platform with a valid account and without limitations. We recommend that you do not start from the game page because you will be redirected to the main page.
#GOG #Giving #Game #School #Sale
Leave a Reply