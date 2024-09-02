As you may know, for the return to school GOG has launched a sale that also includes some free gamesLast week we were able to redeem Tropico 4, while now it’s the turn of the point and click adventure Once Upon a Jester by Bonte Avondcharacterized by a visual style of a children’s illustrated book and a light and fun tone.

How can you refuse such a tempting offer? It’s also a great title, according to what we wrote in our review. So get ready to experience The Adventures of Jester and Soktwo petty thieves who exploit the activity of improvised theater actors to commit thefts and make ends meet. When Princess Cristina announces a competition whose prize is to organize a show at the palace, our heroes don’t think twice about attempting the feat, so as to try to steal the king’s diamond, a gem of unspeakable value that would make them filthy rich.