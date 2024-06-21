Summer sales time for GOG, which has decided to increase its visibility giving away a full game for the next three days: Shadows: Awakening by Games Farm. It is an action role-playing game, part of the Heretic Kingdoms saga. How can you say no to such a generous offer?

Game details

Let’s read the plot of Shadows: Awakening: After the assassination of the members of the secret council known as the Black Penta, their souls are consumed by the Devourers – evil demons with the ability to absorb the memories and personalities of the souls they conquer, then materialize them as puppets. What dangers does the mortal world face? To find out, all you have to do is take control of a demon summoned from the Shadow Realm – the Devourer – with the aim of consuming the souls of long-dead heroes.

An epic and challenging adventure will be born, which will transport the player on an exciting journey through the Heretic Kingdoms. “It’s up to you to decide whether to thwart a grave threat and save the world, or throw it into complete disaster…” reads the official description. How to back out, given that it costs nothing?

Let’s see how to redeem Shadows: Awakening: go on the GOG home page, look for the game banner by scrolling briefly (it’s hard to miss, don’t worry) and click on the button to add it to your account. That’s all? Yes. Above it says “Add to library” (specify for those who need help) and it is usually positioned on the right. Naturally, to make it yours, i.e. add it to your library on GOG, you must be connected to the platform with a valid and unlimited account. As always with the CD Projekt shopwe recommend that you do not start from the game page because you will be sent back to the main page.