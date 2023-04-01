CD Project RED and GOG establish a new standard of labor inclusion by offering menstrual leave. GOGa digital video game distribution platform based in Warsaw, Poland, has become the first major company to introduce menstrual leave as a standard benefit for all its employees worldwide.

The company announced the policy change on Twitter, stating that “we are proud to offer menstrual leave to employees. Team members can now focus on their comfort and health by taking time off when experiencing period pain. It is about inclusion and fostering a supportive work environment #insideRED”.

We’re proud to offer menstrual leave to employees! Team members can now focus on their comfort & health by taking time off when suffering from period pain. It’s all about inclusivity & fostering a supportive workplace #insideRED. Kudos to GOG for implementing this benefit first! — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) March 30, 2023

The move has been widely praised by advocates for menstrual equity and workplace wellness, who say menstrual leave is a necessary and long-awaited acknowledgment of the physical and emotional challenges menstruation can present to menstruating people. Period pain, cramps, fatigue, headaches, nausea, and other symptoms can significantly affect productivity, concentration, and morale, but they are often ignored or stigmatized as a taboo or personal issue.

the policy of GOG allows all employees, regardless of gender, to take up to three days of menstrual leave per menstrual cycle, without having to provide a medical certificate or disclose their menstrual status. The leave is fully paid and does not count against other types of leave, such as sick leave or vacation leave. The policy also encourages managers and colleagues to respect employee privacy and avoid discrimination or harassment based on menstruation.

“We believe that menstrual leave is a matter of dignity, health and equity for all of our team members,” said Marcin Iwiński, co-founder and CEO of GOG. “We know that many menstruating people face pain and discomfort during their periods, and we want to support them in a way that is respectful, empathetic, and practical. We also hope that our policy will inspire other companies to follow suit and create more inclusive and compassionate workplaces.”

The policy has already received positive feedback from employees of GOG, who say it makes them feel valued and respected as individuals. The move is seen as a small but significant step towards a more inclusive and healthy work culture.

Via: CD Project RED