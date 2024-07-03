GOG’s summer sales continue, and they have decided to give away another complete game to its customers for the next three days. This is about The First Templar by Haemimont Games a 3D action adventure with strong RPG elements, playable solo or in cooperative mode. How can you refuse it, since you don’t have to spend anything to have it? Furthermore, despite the many rough edges, it is a title that has its reasons.

Stories of Templars

The First Templar tells the story of two characters: a French Templar and his companion, a noblewoman accused of heresy. Playing the roles of these two unlikely allies, the player will have to unravel the mysteries of the Templar Orderplay a role in a great conspiracy and discover the secret of the Holy Grail. The heroes will face powerful adversaries at every step, including Saracens, King Philip IV of France and the Inquisition.

Let’s see how to redeem The First Templar: as always go on the GOG main page and scroll down to find the game banner (it’s clearly visible, don’t worry). Once you’ve found it, click on the green button that automatically adds it to your account. It doesn’t take much, see? If you want more details, it says “Add to library” above and is usually located on the right. Of course, to add The First Templar to your GOG library, you must be connected to the platform with a valid account and without limitations. As always with the CD Projekt storewe recommend that you do not start from the game page because you will be redirected to the main page.