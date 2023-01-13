GOG he silently deleted the GOG Connect servicewhich allowed for import Steam games within your own library, disabling the functionality without providing precise explanations about it.

The service had been down for some time now, but it looked like it might come back once it made the necessary updates. Instead, the url related to GOG Connect seems to have been totally disabled, referring to the main page of the Store, without providing precise explanations.

The page redirect seems to have started a few days ago, but this was still accessible on January 1st, so the change must have happened a few days ago. In the absence of an official announcement, we cannot yet give GOG Connect’s abandonment for sure, although a company spokesperson seems to have confirmed it to PC Gamer.

According to reports from the site, GOG responded to the request for information by confirming that “GOG Connect is no longer supported and has been removed”. There is no precise data on the actual use of the service, but it was a rather practical feature for PC lovers of order, allowing you to have all the games placed in a single library instead of having to switch from GOG to that of Steam if necessary, as well as one of the first experiments made in this area.

In any case, it is still possible to carry out this general reordering of the games by linking them one by one through GOG Galaxy by linking the various platforms, as well as being able to use other alternative systems.