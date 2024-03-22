With the start of the spring offers, GOG as per tradition, he decided to give away a series of titles. The first free game And Book of Demonswhich you can make yours now, but only for a limited period of time.

If you are interested, you can add the title in question to your library by visiting the GOG home page, at this address, and clicking on “add to library” in the dedicated banner. Once done, Book of Demons will be added to your collection and will be yours forever, just as if you had purchased it regularly. You have until 3pm Italian time on March 25th to make it yours.