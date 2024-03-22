With the start of the spring offers, GOG as per tradition, he decided to give away a series of titles. The first free game And Book of Demonswhich you can make yours now, but only for a limited period of time.
If you are interested, you can add the title in question to your library by visiting the GOG home page, at this address, and clicking on “add to library” in the dedicated banner. Once done, Book of Demons will be added to your collection and will be yours forever, just as if you had purchased it regularly. You have until 3pm Italian time on March 25th to make it yours.
Part Diablo, part card game
Books of Demons is an isometric RPG created by the Polish studio Thing Trunk which arrived on PC in 2018 and subsequently on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One in 2020. It mixes mechanics hack'n'slash to those of collectible card gameswhich we can use for various actions, such as unleashing the fury of the elements on the enemy ranks.
If you want to know more, we refer you to our review of Books of Demons for Nintendo Switch.
