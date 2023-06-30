Once inside the page, simply log in with your account to redeem the game. Once done it will be yours forever just as if you had bought it. You have time until 3.00pm on Monday 3 July to take advantage of it.

THE free games they are always nice and GOG he knows this well, given that even on the occasion of the platform’s summer sales he gave many gifts to the players. In particular from today and for a limited period of time you can get it for free beholder 2 .

GOG’s new gift is a 2.5D simulator set in a dystopian world

Made by Warm Lamp Games, Beholder 2 is a RPG and simulation in 2.5D in which we will take on the role of Evan Redgrave, a young Ministry official who must climb the government hierarchy from the bottom through sabotage, espionage and sweating the proverbial seven shirts to fill out forms of the various ministries in which we will work.

“Every citizen of our great state dreams of working in the Prime Ministry! You’re in luck, intern – your dream has come true!”

“Even if you are at the bottom of the career ladder, this is more than many of your countrymen will ever achieve! Have you already decided what you will become? Will you become a diligent and responsible officer, decorated by the Chief Wise himself? Or will you become a careerist from the line tough, capable of destroying anyone who stands between you and the Prime Minister’s seat? Or maybe you’re just an informer? If so, who sent you? And why? In any case, you’re now part of the Ministry!”

“From this moment on, no one outside these walls has influence over you! You are free to shape your own future!”