The catalog of old glories created by SNK on GOG has expanded today with the publication of others 24 games from the Japanese company, including The King of Fighters '97 (Global Match), Samurai Shodown 4, Over Top and Metal Slug 4, just to name a few.

SNK sales on GOG kick off

At the same time as the launch of the new games listed above on GOG, the SNK Publisher Salewhich involve the entire SNK catalogue, both the games introduced today and those already present on the CD Projekt RED store.

For example, the first three Metal Slugs can be purchased at a 70% discount, at the paltry price of 2.09 – 2.39 euros each, while you can add the new entry The King of Fighters '97 at the promotional price of 4.79 euros, with a reduction of 19%.

If you are interested you can find all the offers at this address. They will be valid until April 15th.