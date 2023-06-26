The balances of GOG continue together with new gifts from the CD Projekt RED store, with the free game of today represented by Ancient Enemywhich you can redeem and add to your library forever for a limited time.

You can redeem Ancient Enemy for free on GOG at this address. You have until 3pm on Thursday 29 June. Once done it will be yours forever, just as if you had bought it.

Ancient Enemy is a RPG strategic card game made by Gray Alien Games in collaboration with the authors Jen Pattison and Jim Rossignol set in a world in ruins, where the forces of evil have already won.

Inspired by Darkest Dungeon and Slay The Spire, it offers turn-based combat using card game mechanics, with our actions and those of the opponents represented by playing cards, with the aim therefore of collecting increasingly stronger cards to create a deck valid to face the forces of evil.

“Ancient Enemy is a strategy RPG card game in which you’ll make interesting tactical decisions as you battle twisted enemies and solve tricky puzzles. Face a horde of deadly enemies, each emerging from a world where evil has already triumphed. You won’t just have to stand your ground, but also rebuild your powers to vanquish evil and fight one last duel against your monstrous nemesis!”

“Travel across a devastated landscape with dozens of atmospheric levels, tap into the power of the Earth and fight for the very soul of the world. Test your skills against a variety of enemies in unique turn-based solitaire-style combat!”