GOG has announced a new partnership with Amazon Luna that'll let its customers play the games they own across a range of supported devices via cloud streaming, starting “soon.”

As detailed in its announcement post, GOG's cloud gaming partnership means it'll be possible to play supported GOG purchases across iOS, Android, PC, Mac, and Fire tablets, with no download required beyond the Luna client. Games can be played using any Luna-compatible peripheral, which includes keyboard and mouse, as well as Xbox One and PS4 controllers.

All GOG Galaxy features will be supported when playing via Luna – including cloud saves and achievements – and the company notes its new streaming option won't impact any existing GOG benefits, meaning the likes of DRM-free downloads will still be available via GOG. Additionally, it'll be possible to make GOG purchases directly from within the Luna client, with those purchases then reflected back in GOG libraries to download in the usual way.



GOG says customers can “play every game [they] already own on GOG” with the caveat “(that is also available on Luna)”. The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077 are explicitly confirmed as being supported, but it's unclear how much of GOG's full catalog will be available to stream.

There's no launch date for GOG's cloud streaming option beyond a vague “soon”, but the company notes the service will be available across all countries Luna supports, including the USA, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.