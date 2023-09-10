Through GOG Autumn discounts are underway (a little early, perhaps) and these allow us to claim 70 free classic games. The complete list, with all the links, was created by the X account known as “Free Steam Games”, which for the occasion made a leap outside the Valve platform.
For all links, all you have to do is open X’s post and find all the games in a convenient list, one by one in succession in the various posts that Free Steam Games has published. Below, however, you can find the list of games with their numbers, to immediately have an idea of the type of games made available by GOG.
GOG, the free games of the autumn sales
Here she is list of games free from GOG:
- Teenagent
- Stargunner
- Tyrian 2000
- Beneath a Steel Sky
- Lure of the Temptress
- Shadow Warrior Classic Complete
- Treasure Adventure Game
- Flight of the Amazon Queen
- Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar
- CAYNE
- Bio Menace
- Eschalon: Book I
- Worlds of Ultima: The Savage Empire
- Akalabeth: World of Doom
- Alder’s Blood Prologue
- Ultima Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams
- Builders of Egypt: Prologue
- Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy
- Doomdark’s Revenge
- The Lords of Midnight
- GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
- Hello Neighbor Alpha Version
- Legend of Keepers: Prologue
- Overload – Playable Teaser
- Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves
- Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius
- POSTAL: Classic and Uncut
- Vagrus – The Riven Realms: Prologue
- Ascendant
- Loria
- War Wind
- Janosik – Highlander Precision Platformer
- OpenTTD
- Dagon: by HP Lovecraft
- The Elder Scrolls: Arena
- Samorost 1
- Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure
- The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall
- Quake II RTX
- Dink Smallwood HD
- Urbek City Builder Prologue
- Martial Law
- Fall of Porcupine: Prologue
- Hellpoint: The Thespian Feast
- The Darkest Tales – Into the Nightmare
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou – Ch.1 Onikakushi
- The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante – Chapter 1 & 2
- Nomads of Driftland
- Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory
- Shores Unknown: Arrival
- Sin Slayers: The First Sin
- Flashout 3D: Enhanced Edition
- Our Life: Beginnings & Always
- Phoning Home
- The Supper
- Bloody Hell
- Bullet Runner: The First Slaughter
- Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage
- Crusader Kings II
- Betrayer
- The Feast
- Samsara Room
- Yu Crossing Animals
- South Scrimshaw, Part One
- Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cut
- Drekirökr – Dusk of the Dragon
- Helium Rain
- Nehrim: At Fate’s Edge
- Gravewood High
- Relic Hunters Zero: Remix
Some of these products are actually always available for free: Free Steam Games has rounded up every product accessible at no cost on GOG. Additionally, some content is just demos or prologues, but most are still full games. This is a great way to rediscover various classics at no cost.
#GOG #free #games #autumn #sales #complete #list
Leave a Reply