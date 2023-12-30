Every day, social networks bring us requests for support for the great causes of the moment. Everyone may or may not feel challenged by the wounded and orphans of a cruel war on the other side of the world or by the victims of some natural disaster. But there are misfortunes that, because they are geographically distant, do not lose the power to reach us and shake us. For example, the request for help for the chemotherapy treatment of a friend who is sick with cancer or for the operation of a fellow photographer who faces a sudden medical emergency. And the same for the mother of another childhood friend who is sick with covid-19.

All these calls for help come from a country tortured by an autocratic government that has plunged it into an abyss of misery: Venezuela. The first to hear them are family and close friends. From then on they expand through the networks in concentric circles until they reach known and unknown people who live in other latitudes with foreign currencies. Requests are usually accompanied by a link to a microphilanthropy and crowdfunding platform. GoFundMe is the most popular, but there are others. Aid also travels through money transfer applications such as Zelle or PayPal.

In mid-2022, Venezuelan journalist Erick Lezama, a cancer survivor, selected a sample of 500 fundraising campaigns related to Venezuela, of the nearly a thousand active at that time, and identified that 373 or 74.6% were dedicated to treating diseases. “GoFundMe is the sounding board for the health crisis in Venezuela”he wrote in the magazine Catopard. So simple and dramatic.

In reality, it does not matter the name of the application or whether the aids seek to resolve a medical or other emergency. There are collections to pay for university student tuition, immigration procedures, funerals, home and vehicle repairs, or classroom materials for kindergartens. Not to mention the food. A donation, no matter how small, can be a lifesaver. But what is most shocking about these campaigns is that, in an indirect way, they shout the fall into an economic abyss not only of a person, but of a society and a country.

Venezuela has been overcoming hyperinflation with informal dollarization and is beginning to emerge from the ditch after a drop in the economy of around 45% between 2017 and 2021, years of hyperinflation. The supermarkets and stores that were empty for years have been filled with imported food and products labeled in dollars. But if we imagine the place that Lezama describes, we will understand that for the vast majority of those who live there, going to a shopping center or a tavern is a cruel exercise in voyeurism, a kind of walk through a gallery of unattainable goods. Only a minority with access to the almighty US currency can buy them further deepening the already huge gap between the haves and have-nots. That is the general reality of a country with 81.5% poverty and where considering oneself middle class can only be conceived as a spectral habit, like the nostalgia of an amputated limb – that country that no longer exists. The problem that these aids show is that Venezuelan society can no longer sustain itself. It needs the support of the 8 million Venezuelans who today live abroad to survive.

To verify this, it is enough to review two of the cases that I cited above. My friend, the photographer, was run over on a street in Caracas in August. The campaign in his name sought to raise $15,000 for expenses related to an operation to save the mobility of his shoulder and prevent necrosis of some tissues. When I met him, in 2007, he was a young photojournalist eager for adventure and well established in the middle class of a country that was going through an economic boom. Now he was forced to raise a sum that in the Venezuelan context is astronomical. It was worth the effort. The operation was a success and today he has regained 60% mobility in his shoulder.

On the other hand, my childhood friend's mother was a university employee and as such enjoyed one of the best health insurance in the country for decades. But when she contracted Covid-19 and her lungs and kidneys began to fail, the insurance also failed. He died in a private clinic in Caracas amid requests from his relatives for blood and money donors.

The Venezuelan economic crisis evaporated insurance coverage, leaving millions of people at the mercy of public health in ruins. “Only 3% of the population has directly paid private health insurance. Another 17% is covered by company insurance and the remaining almost 80% must resort to public health, whose conditions are more than precarious. When you go to a public hospital you have to bring absolutely everything you need from gauze to medicines, not excluding syringes. Everything, except the operating room and the medical staff. The Venezuelan State has collapsed as a provider of public goods and services. This is without counting the inflation in dollars of private medicine, where a cesarean section can cost 16 thousand dollars in a country in which an average salary in the private sector is around 150 dollars a month and is only about 75 in the public sector. “This is a scheme of every man for himself,” says Asdrúbal Oliveros, director of the firm Ecoanalítico.

The collection campaigns reflect the profound health crisis, but the wild thing about the situation that Oliveros alludes to is that a third of Venezuelan households depend on remittances and collections. Without that balloon of oxygen it is impossible to face the innumerable contingencies that life presents, starting with putting food on the table.

It touched me personally this December when I did a fundraiser inside my own home so that close relatives could have a real Christmas dinner: with hallacas, the typical Venezuelan dish during the holidays. I never imagined I would have to raise money for my own family.

Despite all the hype with which the Miraflores autocrat has tried to sell that “Venezuela is fixed” and that 2024 will be a year of growth, it is a rhetoric of smoke. According to the Venezuelan Observatory of Finance, inflation in 2023 will reach 286% compared to 234% in 2022 and the economy will contract 1.7%. All this despite the increase in oil production and the progressive lifting of economic sanctions by the United States. A number to round off: 80% of Venezuelan workers cannot purchase a basic food basket that costs $387. So until further notice Venezuela will continue to be the country of GoFundMe.

Meanwhile, a little gem of magical Chavista cynicism: the government assures that the rise of zamuros in Las Mayas, the main garbage transfer station in western Caracas, “talks about the country's economic recovery”. An outrageous, brutal and delirious nonsense like so many things in Venezuela under the Chavista boot.

