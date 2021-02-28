Braking the progression of Roberto Bautista in the current season. The one from Castellón was reunited with his best tennis this week at the Montpellier ATP 250, but David Goffin snatched what could have been the tenth title of his record with a tremendous comeback in the final. The Belgian recovered from a bad start to embroider tennis, mainly supported by a great serve that took him flying to the fifth trophy of his career (he had not raised one since 2017): 7-5, 4-6 and 2-6 in 2 hours and 7 minutes of game.

The first set was a swing of ups and downs from the start. Bautista led the way in the first half, getting a blank break in the fourth game. Showing off a fantastic mobility on the track, the Castellón He had a serve to close his sleeve with 5-3 in favor, but his pulse trembled. A double fault and several unforced errors gave life to Goffin, who tied the score with three consecutive games (5-5). When the denouement seemed ready for the tie break, the nerves gripped the serve of the Belgian (several double faults included) and Bautista took advantage of his option to the rest (7-5).

Enraged, Goffin started the second set with one more gear. Playing with great depth, he disarmed Bautista from the back of the court to seal the blank break. The income served the Belgian, who unlike the Castellón did end up closing the set with his service. That was the key that tipped the balance in favor of Goffin, a good percentage of points won with the first serve (about 70%) spiced up with a good roster of aces (13 in total) around 200 km / h. Rober conceded a new start break in the third set and there he no longer had the option to turn the situation around. Thus, the Castellón does not finish straightening the course at this start of the season, in which for the moment he adds a discreet balance of four victories and four defeats (he has not beaten any top-15). And the drought of titles extends from Doha 2019 …