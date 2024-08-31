New York (AFP)

American Coco Gauff, the defending champion and world number three, continued her progress in the US Open, the last of the four Grand Slam tournaments, and reached the round of 16, after defeating Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The match between the two players on Arthur Ashe Stadium was very physical, as Svitolina had the best start, and was able to break her opponent’s serve in the eighth game, to advance 5-3 in the first set, then won it in the next game on her own serve.

Gauff broke her opponent’s serve for the first time in the second set, on her way to a 4-2 lead, then finished it 6-3 to tie the game.

Gauff renewed her superiority in the decisive set, to advance to the fourth round.

“I knew it was going to be a tough match, she’s a fighter,” Gauff said.

China’s Qinwen Jing, ranked seventh and the gold medalist at the Paris Olympics, defeated Germany’s Jules Niemeyer 6-2, 6-1.

“Finally, this is the first match I have won in two sets,” the Chinese player said.

Spain’s Paula Badosa came from behind to beat Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Rose 4-6, 6-1, 7-6.

Badosa had eliminated Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in the second round.