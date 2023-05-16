Goethe was obviously not a do-it-yourselfer. It’s hard to believe that this universal genius, who was otherwise never at a loss for a motto, was once blank on a topic, so to speak. In fact, he doesn’t seem to have produced an aphorism about pranking the classroom. But the project days in the Goethe-Gymnasium are not completely without a nod to the famous namesake: the school in the west end was based on Goethe’s color circle in order to give 27 classrooms and four corridors a fresh coat of paint.

They now shimmer in a pleasant blue, a soft green, a calm red and a friendly yellow. The special thing about it: the approximately 1,100 students swung their brushes themselves and renovated their school on their own.