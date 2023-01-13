History always repeats itself: first as tragedy, then as comedy. The opposition coalition Va por México, which had disappeared due to a lack of commitment and understanding among its members, is resurfacing today and is preparing to participate in the 2023 and 2024 elections. Once again, the PAN, PRI, and PRD decide to unify and also make agreements in the legislature and government.

For now, the PRI will define candidates for the elections in Coahuila and the State of Mexico. The PAN will determine the presidential candidate and head of government of Mexico City. Everything else will be defined by mutual agreement between the three parties.

It seems that there was a civilized distribution of positions, but nowhere is the new country project that they will promote outlined. They just don’t have it. Where are the ideologues? The proposals are the usual commonplaces. It is the struggle for power, without explaining to the people what they want it for. This expresses a worrying weakness in this strange attempt at a coalition.

What is it that unifies the leaders of the PAN, PRI and PRD? The answer is simple: the survival instinct of their respective parties. Rehabilitating an already failed coalition shows the political incapacity of the parties to design a viable and attractive electoral proposal for the citizens. They also don’t have strong candidates. For this reason, with this coalition they admit partisan failure.

From what was expressed by the leaders, it is clear that they do not have a new vision of the country. Longing wins them over, and they just want to go back to being what they were. They don’t realize that Mexico is already different. What is required today are proposals for the future, and not return to the old days where they controlled power. What is urgent is to look ahead, and now they are not doing it.

In addition, something stinks around this Va por México 2.0 coalition. They are trying to do the same thing that has already failed. After multiple conflicts that disrupted this opposition alliance, they suddenly agreed to try again. Some say they were “convinced” from the National Palace. But in politics coincidences do not exist.

PAN, PRI and PRD assure that they will win in Coahuila and the State of Mexico. Is it a coincidence that Morena has proposed weak and unpresentable candidates in said entities? Were there negotiations to revive the opposition coalition, giving it the governorships in 2023, in exchange for putting a testimonial candidate in 2024? The suspicion is unleashed.

Without a doubt, a counterbalance is needed to defeat Morena. But why trust the same ones who have already failed and who negotiated everything under the table? Why a coalition without citizen participation and without a new country project? Because this is a political agreement to distribute candidacies. Va por México 2.0 has all the ingredients to be another failure. Hopefully not so.