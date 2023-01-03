The former governor of Amapá, Waldez Goestook office this Tuesday afternoon (Jan 3, 2022) as the president’s new Minister of Regional Development Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). During the ceremony, Góes criticized the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for his management.

“The achievements that our people achieved under Lula’s governments have suffered setbacks in recent years”, said the former governor. For Góes, the previous government’s deal led to “severe problems” for the ministry, which, according to him, suffered a “drastic” reduction in its budget resources.

The minister also said that the diagnosis given by the work groups of the transitional government shows even more the situation, considered “criticism” by Goes.

He stated that the ministry’s priority will be the recomposition of the Civil Defense Budget, which, according to him, only has resources available until January 20, 2023.

WHO IS WALDEZ GÓES

Góes was nominated by Lula on December 29, 2022, when he was still governor of Amapá. He ended his term on December 31. He was the head of the state executive for 4 terms (2002, 2006, 2014 and 2018).

As shown the Power360the pedetista was nominated for the position by senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP). Goés must change parties and join the União Brasil.

As governor, the politician was also president of the Interstate Consortium for Sustainable Development of the Legal Amazon.

In the 2022 elections, the PDT, the current party of Góes, had Ciro Gomes as a candidate. In the 2nd round, supported Lula for president following the indication of the acronym.