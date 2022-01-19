GOEN has recently announced the list of manga releases that will be available starting from the next one January 28, 2022 in Italian comic shops and bookstores. Among these, volume 23 of UQ Holder!, The Legend of Oda Saburo Nobunaga volume 8, the third volume of Holy Knight and much more. Find more details below.

THE NEW GOEN RELEASES EXPECTED FROM NEXT 28 JANUARY

DANSEI COLLECTION 61 – KASAJIRO GRABS TATAMI VOL. 2

After SAMURAI EXECUTIONER / Kubikiri Asa, a new piece is added to the incredible fresco on Japan of the feudal era created by the masters Koike and Kojima. In this gripping miniseries, the policeman Kasajiro returns, known as “skip the tatami”, grappling with the ex-criminal and wife, Shinko.

And there will also be the cameos of the “decapitator” Yamada Asaemon, who continues to exercise his bloody profession awaiting the fateful encounter with a “lone wolf” …

13 × 18, B + sc, about 200 pp, b / n

Seinen / Historical / Drama / Action

9788892842465

€ 7.50

NYU SUPPLEMENT 41 – UQ HOLDER! VOL. 23

“You … don’t touch my kurômaru!” After defeating Baal, the members of UQ Holder take a well-deserved rest.

Tota invites Kuromaru to spend a day with him to relax, but suddenly they are attacked by a clan of powerful hunters who consider the immortals their worst enemies!

11 × 17, B + sc, 192 pp

Shonen / Action / Fantasy

9788892842502

€ 6.50

GAKUEN COLLECTION 50 – ALICE MUSICAL ACADEMY VOL. 3

We are at the moment: a romantic love scene is scheduled on stage, with a passionate kiss between the star of the show and her beloved. But Toma is nowhere to be found, and now time is running out …

The exciting spin-off of ALICE ACADEMY ends!

11 × 17, B + sc, b / n

Shojo / Young / Romantic

9788892842564

€ 5.95

SAMURAI COLLECTION 15 – THE LEGEND OF ODA SABURO NOBUNAGA VOL. 8

From the nib of the legendary author of the saga of “Ken the Warrior”, THE LEGEND OF ODA SABURO NOBUNAGA tells the epic deeds of Oda Nobunaga, the famous leader who in the sixteenth century led victorious military campaigns to conquer Japan.

The story focuses on the youth of the famous warrior, tracing a portrait halfway between historical reality and narrative inventio, enhanced by the magnificent drawings of the master Hara, who will not fail to conquer both the historical fans of the sensei and the new readers of heroic deeds. of the “son of battle”!

12.2 × 17.8 B + sc, 226 pp, b / n + col

Action / Historical

9788892843189

€ 7.50

U-JIN COLLECTION EXTRA 14 – HOLY KNIGHT VOL. 3

Men and demons: the history of their battles spans the centuries. Shinta Mizumura is the holder of the Sacred Power that was handed down to him to protect Humanity.

Yet that power seems on the verge of waning due to its only partial awakening.

On the other hand, Lilith with red eyes appears, proof of belonging to the lineage of demons.

From Maya Miyazaki, queen of erotic Fantasy manga, an exciting story of a sexy school-setting vampire.

12.2 × 17.8, B + sc, b / ne col., 204 pp

Seinen / Fantasy / Erotic

9788892840720

€ 6.95

MANWHA COLLECTION 18 – NOBODY KNOWS VOL. 5

Ban has a fairly normal life, even though his parents have separated. At least until his mother, Eun-Joo, suddenly brings Jin-Wan into the house who presents him as a “distant relative”.

Except that the mother always avoids discussing the guest with her daughter. What’s going to happen? And above all, what is Jin Wan’s nature? What binds the blond boy with our protagonists? Thus begins a miniseries full of suspense and mystery.

12 × 17, B + sc, 180 pp, b / n

Shojo / Sentimental / Supernatural

9788892842717

€ 6.95

HANAMI COLLECTION 55 – MOMOGUMI PLUS SENKI VOL. 14

Yuki and her friends decide to go to yukiyo’s parents’ house during the winter holidays. Here, yuki learns something about yukiyo’s “darkness”. What will he decide to do to save his heart?

Conceived by the talented you were sakondo, action, loves and very detailed drawings for a manga that in many points recalls the best works of clamp.

Not to be missed.

11 × 17, B + sc, 192 pp, b / n

Shojo / Action / Fantasy

9788892843820

€ 6.50

HANAMI COLLECTION 50 – LAUGHING IN THE CLOUDS VOL. 2

Eleventh year of the Meiji era: carrying swords is prohibited, and the samurai are slowly disappearing. But many do not like this change that is going through all of Japan, and inevitably the crimes increase.

The only resource to preserve order is a prison in the middle of a lake, a place from which it is not possible to escape. The only way of access is through the water and the three brothers of the Kumo family are entrusted with the task of ferrying the inmates to their new “home”.

But… is this really just what they do?

13 × 18, b + sc, about 200 pp, b / n

Shojo / Fantastic / Historical

9788892842656

€ 6.50

SF COLLECTION 33 – OMEGA TRIBE VOL. 12

They have been present since the beginnings of human life on Earth and have tattooed a frieze on the body that recalls the Greek letter Omega. What will this mysterious group of chosen ones want? We’ll find out in this 14-volume miniseries.

Kaji was finally promoted as Michio Saito’s personal secretary. While trying to negotiate drilling rights to a field in Saudi Arabia, he discovers that his opponent in the deal is… a high schooler?

12.2 x17.8, B, b / n, 204 pp

Seinen / Action / SF

9788892842007

€ 7.50

YOKAI COLLECTION 39 – KARAKURI CIRCUS VOL. 39

New chapter of Kazuhiro Fujita’s masterpiece.

With humanity now in check of the terrifying puppets and the deadly and uncontrollable disease Zonapha, the last, feeble hopes lie in Narumi, who has now become a formidable fighter (but at what price?), In Shirogane, increasingly tried by pain. of battles, and in Masaru, upon whom the curse of his family rests. An epic that spans time is about to reach its cataclysmic conclusion.

12 × 17, B + sc, 192 pp, b / n

Shonen / Fantasy / Action

9788892842748

€ 5.95

HOSHI COLLECTION 32 – THE PATH OF FLOWERS VOL. 13

A woman who has committed treason, an unborn child who already bears the mark of infamy …

As Kyonosuke’s father’s illness worsens relentlessly, a line is crossed that should not have been crossed.

The thirteenth volume of the one and only manga masterpiece about Kabuki is here!

11 × 17, B + sc, 192 pp, b / n

Shojo / Sentimental

9788892841635

€ 6.95

VELVET COLLECTION 46 – KARNEVAL VOL. 24

A wandering kid, a thief… and with them the most dangerous spy organization in the country! As he lands once again in the Iridescent Forest, Nai encounters Keshiki … who lures him into a trap!

Luckily, Karoku intervenes just in time to save the boy and take him to his lair.

When the soldiers of Tokitatsu’s elite guard finally arrive on the scene, they find only a mysterious member of Kafka. Unfortunately they can’t defeat him, but before the man escapes, they manage to film his face!

13 × 18, B + sc, b / n, 208 pp

Bishounen / Fantastic / Action

9788892842359

€ 7.50

CULT COLLECTION 68 – PRISON EXPERIMENT VOL. 4

A week has passed since the beginning of the “prison game”, and the hearts of Eyama and Katsumata are starting, little by little, to change. On the other hand, it was decided to get rid of Misaki, who is awaiting the “disqualification”.

The disturbing and surprising survival horror created by Kantetsu and Chiho Minase continues.

15 × 21, B + sc, 200 pp, b / n

Seinen / Horror / Psychological

9788892842823

€ 7.50

MIRAI COLLECTION 54 – A ROOM OF HAPPINESS VOL.3

A lonely man commits a rapture and learns what “hope” means.

A kidnapper in an empty room. No girl kidnapped, no photos. Nothing. The happiness that had filled the room with colors seems to have vanished into thin air. Like the girl. “When you’re not here … it’s painful …”

12.2 × 17.8, B + sc, about 200 pp, b / n

Shonen / Drama / Slice of life

9788892842892

€ 7.50

NYU COLLECTION 59 – LOCKDOWN X SCHOOL VOL. 7

Night of the fourth day since the siege began. Now in desperation, Kanzaki, leader of the rebel high school army, is forced to admit that the revolt has failed.

But the worst is yet to come: apparently it is not just the school that is under siege, but the whole city!

The survival horror awarded as best manga in the “This manga is AMAZING!”

12.2 × 17.8 B + sc, 208 pp, b / n

Action / Drama / Supernatural

9788892842809

€ 6.95

And here is finally the list of titles available again!

PRISON EXPERIMENT 1 REPRINT

KISEIJU 3 REPRINT