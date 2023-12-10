The exciting first preview of ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’, the latest installment in Warner Bros. Pictures’ fascinating MonsterVerse, left us all speechless. The monsters of the cinema, Godzilla and Kong, lead this film that promises to be epic. But beyond introducing us to the protagonists and a colossal new villain, the new transformation of Godzilla, the radioactive beast that we all know, has been the subject of controversy on social networks.

Many netizens, after watching the trailer, wonder why the ruthless monster now sports a pink back, eyes, and breath of energy. Godzilla’s unusual appearance has been generating a stir, and fans say it is a tribute to the blockbuster film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. But what is true in this? In this note, join us to discover the mystery behind this pink Godzilla.

Why is Godzilla pink in the new ‘Godzilla x Kong’ movie?

The new appearance of godzilla It generated controversy among fans, accusing Warner of following modern trends, but in reality, this transformation is a tribute to previous versions. Godzilla already showed these shades of pink in his energy powers in different films, paying homage to his classic roots. Although other reasons for this change are also being considered.

In the trailer for ‘Godzilla x Kong’: the new empire’ the king of the monsters appears in a state of hibernation until the arrival of the new threat, Kong, a giant ape that challenges human survival. This inactive state is visualized with shades of pink around it, raising questions about whether it would be a type of radiation or whether we are facing a more powerful evolution.

However, the most solid explanation seems to be in the commercial strategy, in which a new Godzilla design, like pink energy, has been used to boost the sale of merchandising linked to this new film.

Official trailer for the movie ‘Godzilla x Kong: the new empire’

When is ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ released?

The sequel to the first film, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’, was released in March 2021 and became one of the highest-grossing films despite its release in the middle of the pandemic, grossing $468 million worldwide. Now, this new battle titled ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’, or ‘Godzilla x Kong: the new empire’ in Spanish, will hit the screens on April 12, 2024.

What is ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ about?

The synopsis presented by the Filmaffinity website is the following: “A completely new cinematic adventure, which will pit the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal unknown threat hidden within our world. The epic new film will delve into the stories of these titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythical battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and united them with humanity forever.”

