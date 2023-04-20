It will be called Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire the new movie of the Monsterversepresented with a teaser trailers from Legendary Pictures for a confirmation of the title and the release date in theaters, set as known to March 15, 2024.

Direct sequel to the events we talked about in the Godzilla Vs. Kong review, The New Empire will tell an unprecedented adventure in which the two gigantic monsters will find themselves join forces to face a mysterious threat together.

The film promises to delve into the stories of Kong and Godzilla, revealing their origins and hidden secrets on Skull Island and beyond, and finally uncovering the legendary battle that gave birth to these extraordinary creatures.

It remains to be understood which nemesis the monsters will find themselves fighting, but we imagine that once again the authors will draw on the rich lore of the Monsterverse to excite fans and beyond.