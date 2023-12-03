













The challenge is so great that Kong has to ally himself with Godzilla to face a powerful enemy that lies hidden within our world, and which greatly threatens his existence and that of everyone.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire It will also reveal the hidden history of the Titans and their origins. Especially the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond.

This film is directed by director Adam Wingard and stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen.

As for the script, it comes from writers Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett and Jeremy Slater. What about the story?

Well, the plot of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is born from the pen of Rossio, Wingard and Barrett, based on the King of the Monsters, Godzilla, created by TOHO.

The production is by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers.

As for the executive producers, they are Adam Wingard, Jen Conroy, Jay Ashenfelter, Yoshimitsu Banno and Kenji Okuhira. When will the premiere of this film be?

According to Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, it will hit theaters around the world on April 10, 2024. Two days later Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire It will be available in regular and IMAX theaters in the United States.

Fountain: Warner Bros. Pictures.

In the case of Japan, distribution is carried out by TOHO and in China by Legendary East. There are still several months until the premiere of this film and it will be a matter of seeing what more details appear regarding its story.

Apart from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire We have more film information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

