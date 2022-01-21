if you thought that Godzilla vs. kong It was the culmination of MonsterVerse created by Legendary Pictures, then you are very wrong. It turns out that Godzilla will have its own series live action in AppleTV+, which will further expand this cinematic universe by giving us detailed glimpses into the rest of all these gigantic creatures and monsters.

The news was shared via Twitter, where the official account of legendary posted the following message:

“We’re excited to announce that the MonsterVerse is expanding with a new live-action original series for Apple TV Plus starring Godzilla and the Titans that will explore the mythical legacy of a world where monsters are real.”

We’re thrilled to announce the #monsterverse is expanding with an all-new original live action series for @AppleTVPlus featuring #godzilla and the Titans that will explore the mythical legacy of a world in which monsters are real. pic.twitter.com/0L9Om9DyJp — Legendary (@Legendary) January 20, 2022

The project in question will be produced by Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast), and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye). Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Artia of Toho Co.., company that owns the rights to GodzillaThey will be executive producers.

Apart from the above, we do not have more details about it, but surely this series will be arriving on this streaming platform until next year, so be prepared to wait a very long time to have its first official preview.

Publisher’s note: Well, it seems that nowadays everything must have its own cinematic universe. Gone are the days where every movie could exist without needing to belong to something much bigger, but apparently that’s not enough for today’s big franchises.

