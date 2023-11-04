













The name of this film is Godzilla vs Megalon. This is the same one that had a 1973 film where the kaiju mentioned above appeared. That was his debut and farewell, because since then this colossal creature has not appeared again.

The new battle between Godzilla and Megalon is available currently on YouTube. Although it is in Japanese, it has English subtitles (you have to activate them), which makes it more understandable. As for its duration, it is just over 10 minutes.

Although Megalon only appears in one film in the TOHO franchise, he remains very popular. He is a species of giant bipedal insect and is considered the god of Seatopia, an underground kingdom.

Fountain: TOHO.

In the original movie Godzilla vs Megalon the first needs the support of Jet Jaguar for the fight, while the second also turns to Gigan.

This is how this film shows the confrontation between three kaiju and a robot. This doesn’t happen in the new short but it’s worth a look.

Megalon’s popularity is reflected in the many appearances he has made in video games. He is a recurring character in these.

Maybe one day Legendary Pictures will take advantage of Megalon. Not for nothing Godzilla: King of the Monsters Other TOHO kaiju appeared, such as Mothra, Rodan and Ghidorah.

Fountain: TOHO.

But in the following films it seems that the priority is Kong and other original monsters. So if Megalon returns one day it is most likely to be in another video game.

It’s a shame they haven’t announced any new titles based on King of the Monsters.

