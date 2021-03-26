Since the recent world premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong, film directed by Adam Wingard, the reactions in the public have been very positive. Also, the specialized critic placed it as a success.

Now, a recent report from the IGN medium, pointed out that both the director of the franchise and the screenwriter Terry Rossio not only showed the confrontation of the monsters, but also paid tribute to the iconic anime Neon Genesis Evangelion.

According to the web portal, the film has two very notable references to the animated series. One of them is the scene of the aircraft carriers where they transport Kong and then Godzilla appears, who begins to attack underwater.

This sequence has similarity to episode 8 of Evangelion called Asuka arrives in Japan, when young Langley has her first appearance and, while traveling in her EVA unit on an aircraft carrier, is attacked at sea by the angel Gaghiel.

The other scene in mention refers to the first chapter of the anime. In Godzilla vs. Kong, Demián Bichir demands that Dr. Serizawa’s son activate Mechagodzilla. This similar situation in the cartoon occurs when Gendo Ikari orders his son to go up to the EVA 01, a moment highly remembered by fans of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Godzilla vs. Kong – official synopsis

At a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future puts Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet engage in battle.

What they are both unaware of is that they are being manipulated into war by evil organizations. Meanwhile, Monarch embarks on uncharted territories to discover the origins of these two. titans, in a last-ditch effort to try to save Earth.