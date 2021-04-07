Godzilla vs. Kong It is a complete blockbuster, although perhaps much of that is because it has virtually no competition. Movies that came out in early 2021 haven’t stood out much, or just didn’t get enough attention.

In light of that, the battle between the two titans has captured the attention of moviegoers. And that is why memes have not stopped appearing. Only recently one inspired by Dragon ball.

Godzilla vs. Vegeta, a very unbalanced battle

Those who know the story of Akira toriyama they know that saiyans They have the ability to turn into huge apes when they see the full moon. That makes them a devastating and deadly force.

Well, there was someone who created an image where instead of Kong appears a saiyan turned. From the armor, it is evident that this is Vegeta. This is how they put it facing Godzilla. Clearly the battle does not seem fair.

Dragon Ball Z: This is the best Majin Vegeta cosplay you’ll see in a long time

It’s one thing to fight Kong, and a very different one against a planet destroyer who also knows martial arts. The King of monsters I’d be in trouble facing someone like that.

This is why in the meme that we share, it says a well-known curse. The fact is that someone showed the above to Christopher Sabat in Twitter. He gives voice to Vegeta in english in Dragon Ball Z, and when he shared the image, they asked him what he thought.

The powers in Dragon Ball Z are too great

What he answered was ‘LOL. We all know the answer to that. ‘. Yes OK Godzilla is very powerful, and can sweep entire cities without question, the saiyans they reach the degree of being able to destroy planets.

Especially those that are stronger, as is the case of Vegeta. Without neglecting that this warrior by transforming into an ape is capable of conserving his intelligence and is very cunning in battle. Until Freeza I was afraid of saiyans transformed.

That is only revealed by how disproportionate the scale of power is in Dragon Ball Z and the series that followed. The transformation into a giant ape of the saiyans is powerful, but except for the series of GT, was not used thoroughly again.

Goku and company preferred to put aside their tails and lost that ability. They chose to focus on maintaining normal size and agility. Returning to the topic of Godzilla vs. Kong, is still on the billboard.

Fountain.



