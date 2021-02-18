A new trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong was revealed a few days ago. In these images, the story seems to be giving Gojira a new plus over the imposing gorilla.

But something that fans have not been able to ignore is the presence of a girl, who apparently will be an important piece in the development of the plot of the next Mosterverse movie.

Who is the girl that appears in the Godzilla vs Kong trailer?

Thanks to the advances that have been presented to us, we have seen how a girl, played by Kaylee Hottle, seems to be the only one Kong listens to .

How have you built a connection? According to Screenrant, Jia is an orphan girl and, from her clothes, appears to be a member of the Iwi tribe, which already appeared in the 2017 film Kong: Skull Island. In the film, it was revealed that the titan lost to their parents at the hands of Skullcrawlers, something that could have made him close to the young woman, who also has no family.

Ilene Andrews, Rebecca Hall’s character in Godzilla vs. Kong says in one of the trailers that he only listens to Jia, who is also deaf and the only way he has to communicate with the monster is through sign language. “She is the only person he communicates with”, you hear him say.

Although there is no more information about the character, it is expected that it will be a key point in the film and provide the viewer with an emotional story.

When is Godzilla vs Kong released?

The new installment, which will serve as a sequel to Godzilla: king of the monsters (2017) and Kong: skull island (2018), arrives at the Salsa Cinema and HBO Max on March 31, 2021 .