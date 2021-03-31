Godzilla vs. Kong It was a successful premiere, despite the current health crisis caused by the pandemic. Not only did he put on an adrenaline-pumping, action-packed show, he also broke several box office records, cementing the future of the Monsterverse in film.

Also, the director Adam Wingard has become one of the most requested in Hollywood, achieving one of the most dreamed of projects of his career: the reinvention of the Thundercats. However, he did not always enjoy the support of fans and studios.

Next, we share with you the films directed by the filmmaker with greater or lesser success in his career.

Death note

One day, when Light finishes classes, he finds a black notebook lying on the floor, called the Death Note. It is a supernatural notebook that is capable of killing people if the names are written on it and if the wearer mentally visualizes the face of the one who wants to kill.

Blair witch

Sequel to The Blair witch project. Some students venture into the Black Hills forests of Maryland to try to discover what happened in the disappearance of James’s sister, related to the legend of the Blair Witch. Soon a couple of locals offer to be their guides in the woods.

The guest

The Petersons continue to mourn the passing of their son Caleb in the war in Afghanistan. In full mourning, David breaks into the family home and conquers each of its members. However, one of them begins to sense that David is not who he seems to be.

V / H / S

It is a horror anthology focused on a group of abusers who enjoy assaulting women and who are hired by a mysterious subject. The objective: that they go to an abandoned house and find there a tape with horrible images. When they arrive, they find a huge tape library and must discover which one is the real one.

You are the next one

The Davison family is attacked by a group of sadistic killers during a family outing and they have no choice but to confront the assailants. However, the masked killers did not have the presence of Erin, the girlfriend of the Davison’s eldest son, with a mysterious past.

As can be seen, Adam Wingard’s filmography denotes a strong inclination of the filmmaker for the horror genre in any of its forms. Now that he has made his way into action movies with Godzilla vs. Kong prepares for a galactic epic with the Thundercats and his fans couldn’t be more excited.