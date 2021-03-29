Godzilla vs. Kong, the film that puts the two most powerful giants of the Monsterverse face to face, is already a success in several countries around the world and garners good reactions from the public. Many wonder where to see it amid the restrictive environment brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

For now, the film has already been released in countries such as China and Mexico with a great response from fans. In places like USA, the launch will be this March 31, and in others, such as Peru, we will have to wait a little longer.

The good news is that the film will not only be able to be seen in theaters, but also in the comfort of home and from various devices thanks to streaming. This option will be available first in USA, along with the debut in theaters, and a few months later in Latin America. Here we tell you where and at what price you can watch Godzilla vs. Kong online.

Where to see the Godzilla vs. Kong?

Godzilla vs. Kong opens in theaters in the countries where this activity is operating, such as the United States, Mexico and Colombia. Also, the full movie can be seen through the streaming service HBO Max, which is currently only available in the US, and will arrive in Latin America in June.

HBO Max will arrive in Peru and Latin America in June 2021. Photo: HBO Max Twitter

These are the release dates of Godzilla vs. Kong in different countries:

Mexico: March 24 (in theaters)

Colombia: March 25 (in theaters)

Argentina: March 26 (in theaters)

Ecuador: March 26 (in theaters)

Paraguay: March 26 (in theaters)

Chile: April 15 (in theaters)

United States: March 31 (in theaters and HBO Max).

How much does it cost to watch the Godzilla vs. Kong?

The Godzilla vs. Kong is not for rent, so the only way to watch it online and at home is through the HBO Max streaming service, available to date only in the United States. There, the subscription to the platform has a cost of $ 14.99 per month.

The price of HBO Max in the different countries of Latin America, which will be able to count on the service from June of this year. However, it is possible to get an idea of ​​the cost based on that of the platform currently offered by the chain in the region, HBO GO, which charges S / 34.90 each month in Peru.

Godzilla vs. Kong arrives March 31 on HBO Max. Photo: Composition / Warner Bros

Synopsis of Godzilla vs. Kong

At a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future puts Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle.

What they are both unaware of is that evil organizations seek to manipulate them for war. Meanwhile, Monarch embarks on uncharted territory to discover the origins of these two titans, in a last-ditch effort to try to save Earth.

Godzilla vs. Kong