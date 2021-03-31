Godzilla vs Kong is a hit on HBO Max. The feature film has good ratings on different specialized pages, where critics praise its plot and the combat between the two beasts.

Rotten tomatoes

The web offers you 80% positive reviews, out of a total of 170 reviews. Although the audience reviews are yet to be added, the rating is a sign that this is a good movie.

IMDB

The portal also gives you a rating of 7.4 out of 10 points. The film directed by Adam Wingard reached that score thanks to the votes of 16,838 IMDB users.

Filmaffinity

Perhaps it is the page that gives the least score to the science fiction film, since it gives it 6 stars out of 10. “A film that takes a long time to start, which makes us remember the blockbuster without feet or head, with more noise than fury” , it reads in one of the reviews.

Synopsis of Godzilla vs. Kong

Two of the most powerful forces engage in spectacular combat that shakes the foundations of humanity. Monarch embarks on uncharted territory to discover the origins of these two titans “in a last-ditch effort to try to save Earth.”

How to watch Godzilla vs. Kong?

Godzilla vs. Kong opens in theaters in countries where this activity is underway, such as the United States, Mexico and Colombia. Similarly, the full movie can be seen through the HBO Max streaming service, which is not yet available in Latin America.