After the Godzilla vs. Kong received a positive response, and close to two million ‘likes’ on YouTube, the director Adam Wingard thanked fans by compiling videos with their best reactions.

With screams, jumps and more than one surprised face, followers of the Titans could not hide their happiness when they saw the images of one of the most anticipated encounters in Hollywood.

According to the Fandom portal, the preview of Godzilla vs Kong has positioned itself as one of the most watched in the history of cinema, being surpassed only by Avengers: infinity way and endgame.

On the comments of the fans Wingard said the following: “See the trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong exploding on the internet has been one of the best experiences of my life. I can’t thank you enough for making the launch a success. Directing a great movie like this takes years off your life! It is a long and difficult process. I may not be able to enjoy it with you in a movie theater, but seeing and hearing the excitement in these trailer reaction videos has made this long journey worthwhile. I worked with Warner Bros. on creating this video mashup as a way of showing my gratitude. Please feel free to share it, ”he posted on Instagram.

What will Godzilla vs. Kong?

Under PG-13 classification, the synopsis presents us with the following plot: “At a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future places Godzilla and Kong On a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet engage in a spectacular battle.

What both are unaware of is that evil organizations seek to manipulate them for war. Meanwhile, Monarch embarks on uncharted territory to discover the origins of these two titans in a last-ditch effort to try to save Earth. “

When is Godzilla vs. Kong?

The film has a scheduled release date of March 26 on HBO Max and in theaters. At the moment, Warner Bros has not announced when it can be seen in Latin America.