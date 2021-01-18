Everyone has their favorite, but only one will prevail as the king of the Monsterverse in Godzila vs. Kong. The followers of both titans could not be more excited for the new installment that will serve as a sequel to Godzilla: king of the monsters (2017) and Kong: skull island (2018).

After so much speculation about the outcome of the battle, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the film. In the total of 27 seconds, we observe that it will not be as unequal a match as many had predicted.

The images show Godzilla swimming under the sea at high speed, while Kong waits for him in the city and lets out a loud growl. In the final seconds of the video, the two creatures collide in a confrontation of epic proportions.

Godzilla vs. Kong – Official Synopsis

At a time when monsters are walking the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future puts Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle.

What both are unaware of is that evil organizations seek to manipulate them for war. Meanwhile, Monarch embarks on uncharted territory to discover the origins of these two titans, in a last-ditch effort to try to save Earth.

Godzila vs. Kong stars Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. Its premiere in the United States will be both in theaters and on HBO Max on March 26, 2021.